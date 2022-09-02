Debt-Deferral Agreements with 3 Countries on Cards

After a successful the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan is looking for debt-deferral Agreements with several countries, including Japan, Italy, and Spain etc.

Source in Economic Affairs Division (EAD) have told Propakistani that under the debt deferral measures from the G20 countries, $189.5 million worth of debt will be deferred from these three countries in six different agreements.

The sources said that Japan will be asked to defer approximately $180 million worth of debts in three agreements, while Spain and Italy will be asked to defer $3.1 and $1.1 million worth of debts respectively. The government will enter into another agreement with Japan to defer a debt of $26 million, sources added.

Sources have further revealed that the loans of $947 million have been deferred from G20 countries in the third session so far. After the agreements with Japan, Spain and Italy, this amount will exceed $1.13 billion.