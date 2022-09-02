Fauji Fertilizer Company Goth Machhi Initiates Relief Campaign for Flood Affectees

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Goth Machhi has started its relief campaign for the flood victims. The company strongly believes that in this hour of hardship and distress, it is very important for the entire nation, FFC, and all industrial and business organizations to come together.

In this respect, a ration distribution was conducted where the admin officers of Goth Machhi distributed rations and goods amongst the victims. FFC management pledged their commitment towards the noble cause of community uplift in these distraught times, and ensured that FFC stood shoulder to shoulder with flood-affected brethren.

Col Muhammad Yasin, while talking to the journalists, said that FFC Goth Machi was well aware of its responsibilities and would extend all possible support to help the flood victims in Sadiqabad, Rojhan, and Kandhkot.

The management was of the view that FFC had greatly helped the flood victims of 2010, and would still continue the efforts and service to make food and other items (including camps, medicines, etc) available to the flood victims.

Lt. Col. Ehtisham Gul – Deputy Manager Admin, Mahmood Iqbal Waraich – Deputy Manager CSR, Lt. Col. Ejaz Hussain – Deputy Manager HR, Lt. Col. Pervez Anwar – Deputy Manager Management Club, and other officers were also present at the flood relief camp.