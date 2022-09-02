Graana.com to Host Invest Right Convention in Dubai

IMARAT Group of Companies, one of Pakistan’s leading real estate groups, is hosting the much-awaited Dubai Real Estate Show to showcase a number of lucrative investment opportunities on 17th September at the Sheraton Grand Hotel (3 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Dubai).

With its subsidiary companies Graana.com and Agency21 joining as marketing and sales partners respectively, it will closely concentrate on introducing innovative practices that aim at simplifying processes and introducing new solutions.

Uncertainty and other challenges in a fluid, fast-paced market can dissuade many investors from tapping into the real estate sector. Identifying the widening gap between buyers and sellers due to these issues in the property market cycle, IMARAT has devised the OADD framework for a more transparent management approach in all its facets.

A project has to meet the following criteria to be recognized and approved:

Ownership & Approval – IMARAT carries out a thorough risk assessment process to verify that a project has obtained all the necessary approvals and that there are no legal issues involved.

Demand & Delivery – To maximize the ROI of each project, a feasibility report is essential, which includes a thorough market analysis and space planning.

With data insights that span every dimension of the respective market, IMARAT has been delivering quality projects in the UK and Pakistan for almost the last two decades. Its expertise lies in real estate development, leasing, and management. The corporate leasing teams begin working on a project at its initial stages, in order to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

How to Invest Right

One of the major problems in the real estate sector is the growing number of fake and fraudulent projects. According to research, every second real estate transaction adds to Pakistan’s capital trap. More than 75% of the complaints from overseas Pakistanis are regarding real estate.

To cultivate a client-centric and tech-focused ecosystem, IMARAT strives to provide the relevant tools and know-how that can help navigate in this ever-changing environment — and ultimately invest in a safe and secure project that will not only bring high returns but also enable growth in the nation’s economy.

IMARAT’s track record reflects its sustained and growing prowess in delivering agile and data-driven real estate solutions. Its portfolio has established its legacy as a brand embarking on new frontiers in the sector.

With key players of the professional community present at the event, the Dubai Convention aims to create shared value for clients and stakeholders — thus building trust in the real estate sector.