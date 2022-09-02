SBP Grants Checkout Ltd. In-Principle Approval to Operate as EMI

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted in-principle approval to Checkout Pvt Ltd. to operate as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in Pakistan.

The new operator plans to launch a number of financial services in Pakistan including an E-money wallet and E-commerce Payment Gateway for consumers and merchants.

Checkout.com is a global payment provider which offers reliable payments in more than 150 different currencies. It also accepts payments from all major international card schemes, including Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, along with other popular alternatives and local payment methods.

In November 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) and Checkout.com for collaboration to bring greater payment options to the Pakistani market. The agreement enables both organizations to provide payment services through each other’s infrastructure, pursuing commercial opportunities as a partnership.

Checkout.com plans to bring a unified offering of all the prominent international payment methods and wallets such as PayPal, AliPay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, consequently enabling the merchants to pay and run their businesses in Pakistan.

The UK-based company has established its office in the commercial capital of Pakistan, Karachi.

ALSO READ SBP Asks TAG to Refund Outstanding Funds to Customers Over Regulatory Violations

Out of the overall 12 EMI operators, four companies have been operational in Pakistan as EMI operators including NayaPay, Finja, CMPECC, and SadaTech. One operator, Wemsol, received permission to commence a pilot project of its services whereas one operator, TAG Innovations, was asked to restrict its operations.

SBP has clarified that in-principle approvals are granted to EMIs based on the information submitted by them and a review of their application for in-principle approval under regulations for EMIs. It must not be construed as an endorsement of the EMIs proposed business model or financial viability.