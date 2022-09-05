China Announces Another Big Relief Package for Pakistan

As countries, organizations, and local communities continue to show their support for the flood-affected regions in Pakistan, China announced an additional 300 million yuan in relief supplies to Pakistan.

Director of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui, and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman, Lt-Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, recently held a video conference to discuss the current situation in flood-affected areas.

The China representative asked the NDMA Chairman, via video call, to provide details of the urgently needed necessities to handle the situation in time, to approach the affected masses, and determine the mode of transportation.

Last month, severe floods caused by unusual monsoon rains killed hundreds of people, injured thousands, and left millions internally displaced with significant financial losses in several parts of Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the Chinese government recently provided 3,000 tents for internally displaced families, and the China Meteorological Administration has been providing real-time weather updates after the country was hit by the flood.

Last week, UNICEF released a details report on the situation which revealed that more than three million children require immediate humanitarian assistance while being at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning, and malnutrition.

The virtual meeting was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijian, Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, and members from the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Bureau of Meteorology and other departments of China.

It is pertinent to mention here that an aircraft carrying 3,000 tents has already arrived in Pakistan, and the package of 200 tonnes of onions will arrive within a week via the Karakoram Highway.