Fuel Price Adjustment Waived Off From Electricity Bills of Islamabad’s Consumers

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has waived off Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) charges for domestic consumers who used up to 300 units in June.

Domestic consumers are no longer required to pay FPA charges in their bills for August. Those who have paid their bills for August will be reimbursed FPA charges in September.

Citizens had strongly protested after receiving exorbitant FPA charges for June in their bills. As a result, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to waive off FPA charges for consumers who used 201-300 units.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for IESCO said that the company has provided relief to consumers on the orders of PM Shehbaz and Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastagir.

IESCO customers who meet the requirements mentioned above and have submitted their bills for August will be credited FPA charges in the bills of September and for this, the customers do not need to visit IESCO offices, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson clarified that domestic consumers who used 200 or fewer units in the last six months have already been provided relief of Rs. 6 per unit in the bills for August.