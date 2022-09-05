Govt Commences Hiring Procedure for CEO PSEB

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) has started the hiring process for the new CEO Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). MoITT has invited applications for the post of new CEO PSEB after the tenure of Osman Nasir ended last month.

According to MoITT Officials, the post of Managing Director (MD) has been converted to CEO and applications have been invited for the post within 15 days, after which the process of shortlisting the candidates will be started. After shortlisting, the selection board will interview the candidates and form a panel of three names and send it to the federal government.

Sources in the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication say that no one has been given the additional charge of the post of CEO in place of Osman Nasir. Former MD Osman Nasir left the post last month after the expiry of his tenure. According to sources, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam will oversee the affairs of PSEB till the additional charge is assigned to any other officer.

According to officials, the post of CEO Pakistan Export Board is critical and the ministry wants to fulfill it as soon as possible because PSEB is responsible for enhancing IT Exports. The ministry’s target is to achieve an IT export of $5 billion in the current financial year.