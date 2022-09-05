Milk and Meat Production Severely Affected Due to Floods and Lumpy Skin Disease

Pakistan’s milk and meat production have been severely affected as a result of record-breaking floods during this year’s monsoon season and casualties from the lumpy skin disease.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Dairy Association Dr. Shahzad Amin at Finance Division today.

The Finance Minister was apprised of the contribution of the Pakistan Dairy Association to the economic growth of the country. It was also shared that recently due to lumpy skin disease in animals and floods, there was a significant number of causalities in the animals which has impacted the overall production of milk and meat.

Various other issues being faced by Pakistan Dairy Association were also discussed during the meeting.

ALSO READ PM’s Flood Relief Fund to be Audited for Transparency

The Finance Minister appreciated the contribution of the Association and affirmed full support and facilitation to the Pakistan Dairy Association and directed the relevant authorities to resolve all their issues.