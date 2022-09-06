Nepra Considering Disco’s Request of Rs 3.39 Per Unit Increase in Tariff

Nepra is considering to approve the Discos request of an increase of Rs. 3.39 per unit in the average tariff for the fourth quarterly adjustment for Oct-Dec 2022.

This was discussed in a public hearing for the fourth quarterly adjustments of distribution companies (Discos) for the fiscal year 2021-22 was held at NEPRA headquarters today (Tuesday).

Chairman NEPRA, Engr. Tauseef H. Farooqui, presided over the public hearing. The hearing was also attended by Members NEPRA, Engr. Rafeeq Ahmed Sheikh and Engr. Maqsood Anwer Khan.

Discos had requested an increase of Rs. 3.39 per unit in the average tariff for the fourth quarterly adjustment. Under the previous quarterly adjustment, consumers were charged Rs. 3.21 per unit, which ends in September 2022. The requested fourth quarterly adjustment sees an increase of Rs. 0.18 compared to the previous adjustment.

The current adjustment will be applicable for three months and will apply to all consumers except lifeline. NEPRA will further analyze the data to issue a detailed decision.