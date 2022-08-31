NEPRA Approves Rs. 4.34/Unit Increase Under Fuel Adjustment for July

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an electricity tariff increase of Rs. 4.34 per unit for the month of July, which would be applicable for one month only. The rate increase will be notified later, said the NEPRA officials.

NEPRA conducted a hearing to determine the monthly fuel adjustment charges of distribution companies (Discos) for July.

The hearing was held under the chair of Chairman NEPRA, Engineer Tauseef H. Farooqui, and members NEPRA, Engr. Rafeeq Ahmed Sheikh and Engr. Maqsood Anwer Khan.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had filed a petition seeking an increase of Rs. 4.69 per unit under the head of Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA).

During the hearing, NEPRA officials remarked that the initial examination of data shows that the increase should be Rs. 4.34 per unit. The chair further stated that the increase of Rs. 9.90 per unit in June was only for one month, and the FCA for July has been slashed by Rs. 5.55 per unit for consumers.

NEPRA directed that this would also be applicable for a month and would apply to all the consumers of the Discos except lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

NEPRA would conduct further analysis of the data to issue a detailed verdict, the chair ruled.