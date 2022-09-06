YouTube Goes Down in Pakistan Once Again

YouTube has went down in Pakistan for the second time within a matter of weeks.

Users of several Internet Service Providers (ISPs) took to social media on Tuesday evening to report that they are unable to access the website. However, YouTube was accessible via the mobile app.

Previously, YouTube went down in Pakistan on August 21 for around an hour. The outage was limited to Pakistan only and was not a global outage.

It is pertinent to mention here that major websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube can face global outages at times. However, just like on August 21, there is no global outage of YouTube today and users were only facing the issue in Pakistan.

After the last outage, TeamYoutube, an official account that issues updates from YouTube, in a tweet, confirmed that it received reports about YouTube not working in Pakistan. However, there was no official comment by relevant authorities in Pakistan.