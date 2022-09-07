Bank Alfalah and Alfalah Insurance in Collaboration with Fidelity Insurance Brokers Launch “GlobalCare” Intl. Health Insurance

Bank Alfalah and Alfalah Insurance have partnered with Fidelity Insurance Brokers to launch the international health insurance product “GlobalCare”.

A signing ceremony in this regard was held at Bank Alfalah Head office in Karachi where documents were officially signed by Atif Bajwa, CEO Bank Alfalah and Abdul Haye, CEO Alfalah Insurance, in presence of Hassan Rehman Mohammadi, Director, and Khurram Ali Khan, CEO Fidelity Insurance Brokers.

Bank Alfalah will play its vital role as one of the major distributors of “GlobalCare”.

Abdul Haye gave the welcome address in which he thanked Bank Alfalah for responding to the initiative of providing international health insurance to its prestigious customers.

GlobalCare is an international health insurance product backed by world-leading health insurance provider AXA, powered by Alfalah Insurance, and in collaboration with Fidelity Insurance Brokers.

GlobalCare offers cashless health insurance in 1 million-plus health facilities located in more than 160 countries. The product offers peace of mind to its subscribers to avail world’s best healthcare in any country of their own choice for up to USD 1 million.

Atif Bajwa, CEO of Bank Alfalah, emphasized the importance of health insurance and committed to increasing awareness using digital marketing.

Khurram Ali Khan, the CEO of Fidelity Insurance Brokers, talked about the collaboration efforts they made with AXA to offer this product exclusively designed for the Pakistani market.

Faizan Siddique, Senior Vice President, Fidelity Insurance Brokers, further elaborated on the product features and its comprehensive medical coverage.

Committed to the growth and development of Pakistan’s insurance sector, Hassan Rehman Mohammadi, Director of Fidelity Insurance Brokers, asserted on strengthening the joint efforts to improve technical cooperation in the development of the online distribution channels in Pakistan to accelerate innovation and to make insurance products easily accessible to the people of Pakistan.

This collaboration will be the cornerstone for building and enhancing the capabilities of the entire insurance value chain, and will improve the overall insurance ecosystem in Pakistan.