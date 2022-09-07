Umar Gul Says Plan Ready to Stop Babar and Rizwan from Scoring Big

Incumbent Afghanistan’s bowling coach, Umar Gul, has claimed that he has devised an astute plan to restrain Pakistani openers – Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam – from piling up runs against his team.

Addressing a pre-match press conference, Gul said that Rizwan and Babar, without a doubt, are world-class batters. He expressed hope that Afghanistan will execute his plan to perfection in order to get the pair out at the earliest.

Afghanistan team has played exceptionally well in the tournament, added Gul, advising Afghan players to focus on the match at hand and not let previous encounters with Pakistan get to their heads.

When asked about Pakistan’s bowling attack, Gul said that the Pakistani team is definitely missing its star pacer, Shaheen Afridi. However, Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Shahnawaz Dahani have also put up strong displays in Shaheen’s absence.

In a previous press conference, the former right-arm bowler had said that he remained associated with Pakistan cricket for more than two decades. However, as Afghanistan’s bowling coach, it is his moral and ethical duty to support Afghanistan, no matter which team it plays against.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to square off in the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup later tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the former looking to beat the latter to book a spot in the final.