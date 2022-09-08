Ex-Indian Coach Labels Pakistan-Afghan Match One of the Greatest Ever

Former Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, has been impressed with the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, terming it one of the greatest matches in history.

Shastri made these remarks during Pakistan’s dramatic victory against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. He commentated during the match and said, “This will go down as one of the greatest T20 matches ever”.

Ravi Shastri said "This will go down as one of the greatest T20 match ever". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 7, 2022

The thrilling match between the two neighboring countries kept everyone glued to the screens till the last moments, which concluded with two consecutive sixes by young Pakistani bowler, Naseem Shah, leading Pakistan to a 1-wicket victory. With this, Pakistan also booked a place in the final of the tournament.

Naseem’s sixes garnered a lot of appreciation from the cricket community including the Pakistani cricket legend, Wasim Akram, who called it a “sensational finish at this age” and reminisced Javed Miandad’s historic last ball six that happened 26 years ago.

What a game… even I can’t take such a sensational finish at this age! Boy, what great sixes by young Naseem Shah… I was part of the team when Javed Miandad hit that last ball six… 26 years later today I witnessed two last over sixes… sensational stuff !#boysingreen — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 7, 2022

Even Indian cricket fans could not stop themselves from lauding the young bowler. Rajneesh Gupta, an India-based cricket statistician, stated that Naseem Shah became the first number 10 player in T20I history to finish a chase with two consecutive sixes to win a game.

Naseem Shah is the first no. 10 / 11 player in the T20I history to finish a chase with two sixes on the winning note.#AFGvsPAK #AFGvPAK #PAKvAFG #PAKvsAFG #AsiaCup2022 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 7, 2022

Pakistan is all set to go against the Sri Lankan team on 9 September 2022 before they meet again for the final of the tournament on 11 September.