Flood Affectees to Get Ration Through Utility Stores: ECC to Approve

Flood affectees of south Punjab and Sindh will get 458,000 ration bags through Utility Store outlets. A summary has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee in this regard.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet will meet today (Thursday) to discuss a 4-point agenda.

As per sources, the ECC is likely to approve and allocate funds to provide relief to flood affectees. The funds will be used to provide basic necessities and commodities to flood affectees.

ALSO READ Rupee Crashes 4th Day in a Row As Dollar Shortage Disrupts Currency Market

The government will allocate these funds to Utility Stores, and the stores will be directed to provide ration bags in flood-affected areas. As per sources, flood affectees in South Punjab will be provided with 113,000 ration bags. The Sindh government is footing the bill for the relief for flood affectees of Sindh. Flood affectees of Sindh will be provided 345,000 ration bags.

Furthermore, the ECC will also discuss the allocation of PASSCO’s local and imported wheat stock among recipient agencies. The committee will also discuss the transfer of funds to the Government of Afghanistan for maintenance, equipment, functioning, and salaries of three Pakistani hospitals. The ECC will also deliberate the allocation of funds to the National Disaster Management Authority for providing relief to flood affectees.