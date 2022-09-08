Queen Elizabeth Dies After 70 Years of Reign

Britian’s Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in the history of British monarchy, has died aged 96.

She took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The queen, who came to throne in 1952, reigned as Britain’s monarch for 70 years. With her death, her eldest son, Charles, formerly known as Prince of Wales, will serve as the new King of Britain.

Buckingham Palace has announced in its statement that the King and Queen Consort will remain at Blamoral Castle this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

The queen’s reign spanned 15 Prime Ministers. The first one was Winston Churchill, while the last of the lot, Lizz Truss, was appointed by the queen days ago.

The queen was born on 26th April 1926 in Mayfair London. In November 1957, she married her third cousin, Philip, Prince of Greece, who died in 2021 aged 99.

She succeeded her father, King George VI, after his death in 1952.

Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK. @10DowningStreet @RoyalFamily — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 8, 2022

