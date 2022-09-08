Royals, Giants, Sharks, Hunters, Warriors and Raiders Picked as Team Names for PJL

Each of the six teams competing in the Pakistan Junior League 2022 was given an individual identity at the start of the player draft, which is taking place in Lahore today.

The titles have been given according to the geography, culture, and heritage of the six sides which represent the six Cricket Associations.

Bahawalpur Royals: Bahawalpur has a rich princely heritage and it is considered the royal jewel of Southern Punjab. The Royals will aim to carry the legacy of the city through inspirational on-field performance in the Pakistan Junior League.

Gujranwala Giants: Home to the all-time great wrestler Gama Pehlwan also known as Rustam-e-Zaman, Gujranwala has a rich sporting tradition that the Giants will embody during the Pakistan Junior League. The wrestling tradition is prevalent even today with the present generation carrying on the baton and winning medals for the country in sporting events around the world.

Gwadar Sharks: The beautiful and scenic Gwadar beach is considered Pakistan’s gateway to the world via the Arabian Sea. The Gwadar Sharks will be lurking for their sporting prey when the action begins at the Gaddafi Stadium on 6 October in the 19-match tournament.

Hyderabad Hunters: The city known for its culinary delights will be a game for all the flavors that cricket has to offer. The Hunters will hope to stay in the hunt for the prestigious title – the inaugural Pakistan Junior League champions.

Mardan Warriors: The Warriors will aim to continue the proud tradition of the warriors of the region renowned for their never-say-die attitude and killer instincts, two ingredients found in all sporting victors.

Rawalpindi Raiders: The Rawalpindi and Potohar regions are renowned for their rugged terrain and survivor traits. The Raiders would be ready to raid for glory at the Pakistan Junior League 2022.

According to PCB’s Director Commercial, Usman Waheed, said, “We have tried to associate the names of each of the six sides with their respective cities keeping in mind their own individual identity, cultural and traditional background, and history. Each of the six Cricket Associations is represented at the Pakistan Junior League and each side carries a unique flavor”.

He added, “We have aimed to lay the foundation of six sides that will in due course become household names and brands, especially amongst the cricket playing youth and the enthusiasts of the game not only in the country but around the world”.