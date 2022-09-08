5 Most Thrilling Cricket Encounters Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan fixtures have gradually become one of the most exciting games in world cricket. The sort of passion and excitement from both sides when facing each other is unlike any other fixture in cricket, even surpassing Pakistan vs. India and England vs. Australia at times.

The high-octane clashes between the two sides have always lit up multi-nation cricket events and it was no different in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup as they played out yet another nail-biting finish.

Both teams have played some thrilling encounters over the past few years. Overall, Pakistan has faced Afghanistan in 3 T20Is and 4 ODIs and the Men in Green have come out on top on each occasion, albeit just marginally. Let’s have a look at the 5 closest encounters between the two sides.

5. Only T20I (2013)

The first ever T20I between the two sides was a memorable one as Mohammad Hafeez’s heroics rescued Pakistan from the jaws of defeat. The match played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2013 had everything a cricket fan could hope for.

Afghanistan batted first and could only manage to post 137/8 in 20 overs as the Pakistani bowling attack troubled the batters throughout the innings. Junaid Khan was the star of the show as he picked up 3/24 runs in his four overs.

Pakistan got off to a solid start courtesy of Ahmed Shehzad and Sharjeel Khan before losing the openers in quick succession in the middle phase of the innings. Up stepped Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Hafeez, who stabilized the innings before taking on the attack to the bowlers.

Hafeez’s match-winning knock of 42 runs off 37 balls led Pakistan to a last-ball victory over Afghanistan with 6 wickets in hand. As a result, Pakistan secured a 1-0 series win in the only T20I of the tour.

4. Asia Cup 2018

This time, the two teams crossed paths in the ODI format in the 2018 Asia Cup. The match was yet another classic as the Men in Green clinched victory in the last over of the match.

Afghanistan batted first once again and posted a decent total of 256/7 in 50 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi scored an unbeaten 97 for Afghanistan while Mohammad Nawaz was the star with the ball as he picked up 3/57 in his allotted 10 overs.

Pakistan started off the run-chase on the wrong foot as Fakhar Zaman went back in the first over of the match. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam put on a sensational partnership before losing their wickets in quick succession. Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals with Shoaib Malik holding the innings together.

With 10 runs remaining off the last over, Malik stepped up to smack a six and a four to take the Green Shirts home in a nail-biting finish.

3. 2021 T20 World Cup

The 2021 T20 World Cup presented another riveting encounter between the two teams. Yet again, Afghani hearts were broken by the Pakistani batters as they managed to scrape past in a tough run-chase.

Afghanistan batted first and a spirited late flurry from Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib helped the team post a decent total of 147/6 in 20 overs. The Pakistani bowling attack was brilliant throughout the match with all five bowlers picking up crucial wickets.

In reply, Pakistan faltered early on as Afghanistan’s spin attack got a grip of the match. With Pakistan requiring 24 off the last two overs, up stepped Asif Ali who took the matter into his own hands. Asif smashed four sixes off Karim Janat’s penultimate over to hand Pakistan a sensational victory.

2. 2019 ICC ODI World Cup

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between the two teams was another one for the ages. The Pakistani players, once again chasing a target, managed to hold on to their nerves and won yet another nervy clash.

Afghanistan posted a total of 227/9 in 50 overs with solid contributions from Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran. Pakistan’s teenage bowling sensation, Shaheen Afridi, was the star with the ball as he picked up 4 wickets for 47 runs in his 10 overs.

Yet again, Pakistan’s opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, failed to trouble the scorers and the responsibility fell on the shoulders of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq. Both the batters departed after putting on a solid stand, opening the gates for yet another collapse of the batting order

The Green Shirts were unable to handle the spin of Afghan bowlers as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Imad Wasim was the last man standing between Afghanistan and victory. Imad played an innings of a lifetime and he was ably supported by Wahab Riaz, who smashed a six with a broken hand against Rashid Khan. The Men in Green won the match with two balls to spare.

1. 2022 Asia Cup

Pakistan and Afghanistan’s encounter in the 2022 Asia Cup is one of the all-time classic matches in cricket history. For the umpteenth time, Pakistan snatched victory from Afghanistan as they pulled off an amazing heist.

The Men in Green, chasing a target of 130, collapsed yet again as Afghan bowlers tightened the screws in the end. With wickets falling left, right, and center, chasing down the target looked like an impossible task until Pakistan’s young express pacer, Naseem Shah, stepped onto the field.

With just one wicket remaining and 12 runs required off the last over, it looked all over for Pakistan. Naseem Shah struck two back-to-back sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi to take Pakistan home and break Afghanistan fans’ hearts yet again.

Naseem Shah’s last over heroics will be etched in the memory of Pakistan cricket fans for years to come, and the way the Men in Green responded with their back against the wall, will be remembered for a long time.