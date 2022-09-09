Tourism Returns to Kaghan Valley After Devastating Floods

Tourism in the Kaghan Valley has resumed after the restoration of the Kaghan Highway which had been blocked by the recent floods.

The scenic valley, with its waterfalls and springs, sprawling meadows, blue lakes, and ice-clad mountain tops, is enticing to both national and international tourists.

Tourist activities in the region had come to a standstill after the devastating floods that destroyed its roads and other infrastructure at some points. Now that the highway has been restored, tourism in the region is slowly returning to normal.

The Naran Hotels Association has also introduced discounts on lodging and food items in a bid to revive tourists’ interest in the forthcoming autumn season. The discounts include 50 percent off on room bookings and a 25 percent discount on food and rental jeeps.

The Hotel Association’s President, Seth Matiullah, explained earlier this week that the discounts have been introduced in a bid to restore tourism in the area and relieve the stress caused by the floods.

Addressing a press conference in Naran on Monday, he said, “We are saddened by the devastation in the aftermath of the recent floods in Swat and elsewhere in the rest of the country. As a goodwill gesture, we invite the people to visit Kaghan valley to help them come out of the trauma. The business in Kaghan valley is as usual as it was before the floods hit the country”.

Besides this, the National Highway Authority (NHA) affirmed that its machinery is always present on the highway and stated that it had prioritized keeping the highway open and functional even during the recent rains and floods