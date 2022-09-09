Hot and Humid Weather to Prevail in Most Parts of Pakistan

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country in the next 48 hours after a short monsoon spell earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to PMD, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also approaching the western and upper parts of the country.

Rain along with thundershower is expected at some places in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday and Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. In the same period, Lahore received 28mm of rainfall and Narowal 2mm.

On Thursday, Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country as it recorded 42C, and Sibbi, Noorpur Thal, and Dalbandin experienced 41C each.