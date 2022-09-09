Toyota Ranked Worst for Climate Change Progress Twice in 2 Years

In a report ranking the world’s top vehicle manufacturers, Toyota has lagged behind its competitors in terms of climate preservation efforts.

Greenpeace’s annual Automotive Environment Guide for 2022 placed Toyota at the bottom of the list for the second consecutive year. Honda and Nissan came in at the 2nd and 3rd to last spots respectively.

The report is based on the manufacturers’ efforts in decarbonizing their supply chains, phasing out internal combustion engines (ICE), reducing natural resource consumption, and increasing their efficiency.

In 2021, electric vehicle sales grabbed over 5 percent of the global market share. According to the latest report, this increase was not equally distributed among automakers.

The category of transitioning to “zero-emissions vehicles” ranked the automakers as the percentage of their total electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (HFCV) sales. Although Toyota is one of the biggest companies by hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) sales volume, it sold the fewest pure EVs and HEVs among the world’s 10 leading automakers.

A recent Greenpeace study also highlighted that Honda, Toyota, and Nissan are at the highest risk of facing climate change irregularities out of all car manufacturers, based on the geographical locations of their facilities. The Japanese big three are likely to face excessive hurricanes, flooding, high temperatures, and water shortages in the future.

Responding to the study, all three automakers stated that it is cognizant of the climate change crisis and has built a “disaster-resilient supply chain”. In light of such issues, however, the criticism continues to mount against these automakers for their leisurely pace in adapting to EVs.