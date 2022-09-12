Flood Damage Need Assessment Report to be Finalized Next Week: Minister

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and World Bank (WB) are going to finalize the Damage Need Assessment report in the coming week which will present the real picture of the total damage caused by floods.

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq during a call on meeting with Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit S. Sajjan. Once the report is finalized, it will be shared with the Canadian Embassy, said Sadiq.

The minister highlighted the devastating situation faced by Pakistan due to unprecedented rains and flash floods to his Canadian counterpart.

“Pakistan faced 2010 flood due to melting of glaciers, but this time it is all due to climate change. Pakistan contributes less than 1 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions yet, we are suffering more”, said the minister.

The Canadian minister said that Canada is a strong ally of Pakistan and Pakistan has a very strong community in Canada who is eager to help and provide as much assistance as they can. He assured that his country is ready to provide financial assistance in infrastructure, energy, and even the agriculture sector, once the need assessment is done.

The meeting was attended by the Canadian delegation including Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqra Khalid, Canadian Member Parliament, Salma Zahid, Canadian Member Parliament, Christopher Gibbins, Director Pakistan – Afghanistan South Asia Bureau, Matthieu Kimmell, Humanitarian Affairs Officer, and Luke Myers, Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation.