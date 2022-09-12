Haris Rauf Achieves Big T20I Milestone in Asia Cup Final

Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf, has crossed the 50 T20I wickets milestone. The ace bowler achieved the feat with a decent spell against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final.

Haris Rauf dominated with both the new and old ball throughout the tournament. It was the event’s final that saw Haris at his finest, as he picked up three key wickets for 29 runs in four overs. With this, the pacer bagged his 5o T20I wickets in 41 matches.

Haris Rauf is the tenth Pakistani bowler to reach the milestone in T20Is. He is also the fourth fastest Pakistani bowler to do it after Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, and Hasan Ali while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir also achieved the feat in the same number of matches.