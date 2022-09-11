Sindh Camp Descends Into Chaos as Anwar Ali ‘Beats Up’ Teammate Danish Aziz

Sindh teammates Anwar Ali and Danish Aziz were reportedly involved in a bust-up on Saturday night during the ongoing National T20 Cup.

According to details, at a team dinner, Danish Aziz threw a bottle towards Anwar Ali. This enraged the all-rounder who beat up Aziz outside the restaurant after dinner. People at the restaurant had to intervene to break up the fight.

It is pertinent to mention that both players have represented Pakistan at the international level with the Anwar Ali representing Pakistan in 38 international matches. Aziz has also played four international matches for Pakistan.

The trouble in the Sindh camp further escalated when skipper Saud Shakeel exchanged harsh words with head coach Ghulam Ali. After the exchange of words, Shakeel threatened to walk away from the captaincy.

However, senior players in the team were able to calm things down. It is pertinent to mention here that Shakeel has also represented Pakistan at the international level.

Sindh has lost 4 out of the 7 matches in the National T20 Cup so far. The team faces Balochistan tomorrow in a crucial match.