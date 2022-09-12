Honda Atlas Sees a Huge Decline in Sales for August 2022

Honda Atlas Cars Limited’s (HACL) sales have fallen even further compared to July. According to details, the company sold 1,809 units in August, recording a 29% Month Over Month (MOM) decline in sales.

The breakdown is as follows:

Model Units Sold Honda City 830 Honda Civic 606 Honda BR-V 373

ALSO READ This SUV Offers Better Value Than Honda Civic At the Same Price

Last month, the company sold 2,537 units, surpassing Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), which sold 2,404 cars. Most of its sales, however, consisted of Honda City, as both, Civic and BR-V have become considerably expensive following the recent price hikes.

In August, HACL predicted a 25-35% decline in sales, citing price hikes, delivery delays, and production cuts. It added that a large portion of its total sales is from consumer financing, which will drop significantly due to high-interest rates.

The automaker added that the US Dollar Rate has the biggest role in price hikes. It explained that 90 percent of the total cost is derived from raw materials, 60-70 percent of which is subject to dollar rate instability.

ALSO READ Hyundai Vehicle Delivery Time Reduced to One Month

The price hike happened at a time when the USD exchange rate stood at Rs. 235. Given that it is creeping back up to the same rate, another price hike seems imminent, which may further impact HACL’s sales going forward.