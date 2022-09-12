Hyundai Vehicle Delivery Time Reduced to One Month

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) is taking the bookings for its cars with a delivery period of one month.

The company shared this update via a social media post, which reads:

Say yes to your dream car and say no to waiting! Book your new Hyundai now and get it delivered within a month. Visit your nearest Hyundai dealership to avail this limited time offer.

Automakers such as Toyota, Honda, Suzuki, etc. are facing severe supply chain issues, bringing their delivery time up to 8 months. Taking advantage of the situation, HNMPL has launched this limited-time offer to increase sales.

A Similar Tactic

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) also recently reopened the bookings for its cars, with a ‘minimum’ delivery time of one month. This development came a few days after the government’s decision to ease import restrictions.

Although, some reports stated that the company decreased its delivery time due to reduced demand for its cars, following the price and tax rate hike. If that is the case, HNMPL, along with other high-end carmakers, are in the same boat as KLMC.

It will be interesting to see if this offer stands in the next few months, however it all depends on how the US Dollar exchange rate fluctuates.