Pakistan Railways to Get Diesel-Hybrid Engines

Pakistan Railways (PR) will soon get 25 diesel-electric hybrid locomotives. The department will replace old engines with new, environmentally friendly ones in an effort towards ensuring environmental preservation.

PR plans to do so in the next three years with a budget of Rs. 14 billion. According to an official, the department currently has 51 locomotives in service. The plan is to eventually replace all locomotives with diesel-hybrid ones to save fuel and maintenance costs, as well as the environment.

A report further details that the new locomotives will have 2,000-2,500 horsepower as well as better fuel economy. They will also be easier to maintain and operate compared to the old engines. The Federal Government has also earmarked Rs. 2.3 billion to set up a repair facility for about 100 diesel-hybrid locomotives.

New Passenger Coaches

The department recently announced that it will get 230 new passenger coaches by December 2022. According to details, these coaches will have several modern amenities and can travel up to 160 kilometers per hour.

A spokesperson stated that PR will initially procure 46 modern passenger coaches from China and produce 184 similar coaches at Carriage Factory Islamabad. Each passenger coach will have 80 compartments for the economy and air-conditioned class, 30 parlor cars, and 20 vans each for luggage and braking.

Flood Induced Troubles

A recent report revealed that PR has been bearing losses of around Rs. 100 million each day due to recent floods all over the country. The department has indefinitely ceased operations on various routes as the tracks are still submerged.

A senior PR official stated that the rain and floods have destroyed several railway tracks, stalling operations and rendering several parts of the country inaccessible. The department is yet to restart its operations at full capacity.