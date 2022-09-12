Shoaib Akhtar Questions Rizwan’s Strike Rate in Asia Cup Final

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, finished the Asia Cup 2022 as the leading run scorer, however, his strike rate raised a lot of eyebrows among fans as he failed to score quick runs when needed.

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhter, questioned Rizwan’s strike rate in the final when he scored 55 runs in 49 balls while maintaining a strike rate of 112, which did not help Pakistan achieve the target of 171.

The former pacer said that if Rizwan isn’t finishing games despite consuming so many deliveries, it’s a big issue for Pakistan.

The world’s fastest bowler also criticized Babar Azam for his poor show throughout the tournament. He said. “Class class class, leave the class aside. Your class only displays when you are in form.”

Shoaib also commented on the middle order, which failed even against Afghanistan in the Super 4s match, saying, “Fakhar Zaman doesn’t know what has happened to him. And Iftikhar Ahmed … he continues to play run-a-ball innings.”

He praised Sri Lanka’s performance for winning five consecutive matches and said that they deserved the compressive win. They played outstanding cricket in the tournament and will be emerged as a great team in the world, he concluded.