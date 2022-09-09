ICC Announces Decision on Asif Ali’s Punishment

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed penalties on Pakistani batter, Asif Ali and Afghanistan’s bowler, Fareed Ahmad, for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match.

Asif was dismissed by Fareed Khan in the 19th over, which sparked a verbal altercation, and will now pay 25 percent of their match fees as a penalty after they admitted their offense and accepted the sanctions.

It was a tense moment as the aggressive behavior from the players also ignited Afghanistan spectators, who reportedly attacked fans from Pakistan by removing chairs and throwing them at the supporters.

As per the ICC Code of Conduct, Asif breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match.”

The Afghan pacer was found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.12, which says “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person during an International Match.”

Earlier yesterday, the International Cricket Council was expected to impose a huge penalty on Pakistan’s middle-order batter including a ban for a few matches but he avoided the penalty and will now pay a portion of his match fee.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has expressed concerns about the situation and has decided to raise it during the ICC meeting. Both teams will also play a T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match next month.

The Men in Green will square off against Sri Lanka in the last S4s stage match today and will also face each other in the final on Sunday as both the teams have already qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2022.