CCL Donates One Day’s Salary and Medicine for Flood Relief

Pakistan is facing the worst floods in recent history. More than 30 million people have been affected, displaced, or lost loved ones through this cataclysmic natural disaster.

CCL is actively participating to support flood relief efforts by donating one day’s salary, clothes, shoes, and other essentials to flood affected.

As for now, one of the immediate challenges is a shortage of medicine. For that, CCL is collaborating with renowned foundations for medical camps and contributing medicine, healthcare, and nutrition supplies.

“Our heart goes out to those that have been affected by these floods. Climate change is real, and we are at the receiving end of such large-scale devastation,” said Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Chairman CCL.

“We stand committed to our Climate Pledge alongside our support towards flood relief efforts in every way possible,” he added.