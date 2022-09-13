Delhi Police Gets a Taste of Its Own Medicine for Trolling Pakistan Cricket Team

Friendly banter amongst fans is one of the most entertaining aspects of sports across the world. Similarly, cricket fans are also involved in banter but sometimes this banter goes overboard and becomes distasteful. One such incident occurred after the conclusion of the 2022 Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Delhi Police’s official Twitter account uploaded a meme of Pakistani players Shadab Khan and Asif Ali colliding with each other with the caption ‘Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo‘. During the match, Shadab collided with Asif which resulted in a dropped catch while Shadab’s head slammed into Asif which might have led to a concussion.

Check out the tweet below:

Delhi Police’s unsavory meme did not sit well with Pakistan cricket fans as they reminisced the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy encounter between Pakistan and India and the infamous no-ball of Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah’s no-ball had given a lifeline to opener Fakhar Zaman as he went on to hit a sensational century in the final which helped Pakistan register a massive victory over their arch-rivals.

Check out the replies by Pakistan cricket fans:

Be Careful And Don't Cross The Line.

Otherwise Major Fakhar will teach you such a lesson that you will not violate the rules for the rest of your life https://t.co/IBXn05C5o6 pic.twitter.com/3iAwmpeGKu — ᴍᴀʜᴀᴍ ꜰᴀᴛɪᴍᴀ (@MahamOfficial_2) September 12, 2022

And don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly. https://t.co/avlhZBpdla pic.twitter.com/mVp9rA9eQL — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 12, 2022

This is not the first incident the Indian Police has come into the limelight for their objectionable trolling. Earlier, Jaipur Traffic Police had sponsored a billboard with Bumrah’s no-ball and captioned it ‘Don’t cross the line, you know it can be costly.’

The incident did not sit well with Bumrah as he voiced his displeasure at the lack of respect.