Shoaib Malik and Co. Get Schooled for Cryptic Message on ‘Biased Selection’

The recently concluded 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates has exposed flaws in Pakistan’s middle order batting as it turned out to be a big barrier that prevented the Men in Green from winning the tournament.

Several times during the tournament, the middle order collapsed, including twice against the Sri Lankan, once in the Super 4s and then again in the final, and once against Afghanistan.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Gets Angry Over Questions by Indian Journalist and Fans

After Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final, Pakistan’s middle order batter, Shoaib Malik, questioned the selection for the event, tweeting that the Pakistan team is chosen based on liking and disliking.

The veteran all-rounder who is the most experienced player among the current players tweeted, “When will we come out from friendship, liking and disliking culture? Allah always helps the honest…”

ALSO READ Sharjah Police Imposes Hefty Fine on Afghan Fans for Destroying Stadium Property

Malik’s tweet went viral on social media, receiving likes and retweets as well as both positive and negative comments from cricketers and fans. Here are some responses from cricketers and fans:

The Tweet that hurts the most Coz the guy who back him for WC21 and He Tweet this for Him. As a senior you have to show Support to juniors in this Difficult Times But he let them more Down. I will never Support this man Again in my life. He is the real Snake. #TeamShadabKhan https://t.co/WqobQuvtlT — Team Shadab (@Team_ShadabKhan) September 11, 2022

Ustad G …don’t be this much honest 🤪 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 11, 2022

Malik saab @realshoaibmalik nothing new now liking and disliking culture has been happening from longgg including your captaincy days and some careers were ruined!! Beeshak Allah is for All. https://t.co/tVj3erEkim — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 11, 2022

Nothing much more to say. Add Egos & Score Settling 🙏 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) September 11, 2022

We needed experience and a steady hand. You should of been batting instead of Iftikar at 4. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) September 11, 2022

Sportsmanship demands fairness, fellowship and accepting defeat gracefully! #Srilanka played exceptionally well and #Pakistan should be able to learn from tonight’s blunders! The boys did well otherwise your tweet would have came earlier! PS: Now tweet about #FloodsInPakistan pls https://t.co/FYdNYt1uIf — Adil Shahzeb (@adilshahzeb) September 11, 2022

Shoaib Malik in knock-out games in T20 WC 8 in 17 balls in 2007 Final

4 in 3 balls in 2009 QF

34 in 39 balls in 2009 SF

24 in 22 balls in 2009 Final

6 in 7 balls in 2012 SF

2 in 6 balls in 2014 QF

1 in 2 balls in 2021 SF Bhai Sb ko 1 aur WC khelna hai wo b Aus main — Imran Ali (@ImranA_55) September 12, 2022

IN SENA Countries: Inings : 28

Runs : 585

Average: 24

Strike Rate: 116

Highest: 57 Lekin ni Bhai Saab ko Australia World cup khelny Jana 🤷🤡 https://t.co/ARD34qIc5E — ZuNair🇵🇰 (@ZuNairSays) September 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik’s tweet was liked by Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir as well as Kamran Akmal.