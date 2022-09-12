Shoaib Malik and Co. Get Schooled for Cryptic Message on ‘Biased Selection’

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 12, 2022 | 3:31 pm

The recently concluded 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates has exposed flaws in Pakistan’s middle order batting as it turned out to be a big barrier that prevented the Men in Green from winning the tournament.

Several times during the tournament, the middle order collapsed, including twice against the Sri Lankan, once in the Super 4s and then again in the final, and once against Afghanistan.

ALSO READ

After Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final, Pakistan’s middle order batter, Shoaib Malik, questioned the selection for the event, tweeting that the Pakistan team is chosen based on liking and disliking.

The veteran all-rounder who is the most experienced player among the current players tweeted, “When will we come out from friendship, liking and disliking culture? Allah always helps the honest…”

ALSO READ

Malik’s tweet went viral on social media, receiving likes and retweets as well as both positive and negative comments from cricketers and fans. Here are some responses from cricketers and fans:

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik’s tweet was liked by Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir as well as Kamran Akmal.

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>