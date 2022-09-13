In Numbers: How Damages Due to 2022 Floods Compare to 2010 Floods

The monetary damages incurred by Pakistan due to the recent floods are nearly twice as high as those incurred in the 2010 floods.

Official estimates put the losses due to recent floods at over $18 billion, compared to damages of $10 billion in 2010, according to a report issued by Taurus Securities Limited.

ALSO READ Cotton Yield Takes $1.53 Billion Hit From Deadly Floods

The 2010 floods began in late July, resulting from heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and parts of Balochistan. About 20 percent of the land area of Pakistan and over 20 million people were affected. Total loss of lives stood at 1,985 with Sindh the worst hit, followed by Punjab.

The 2022 floods have hit 33 percent of Pakistan with over 33 million people affected. About 81 districts in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and KP have been officially notified as ‘calamity hit’ with close to 1,400 dead since June 14th, according to data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Comparison of Damages 2010 Flood 2022 Floods 1. Area Hit 20 percent 33 percent 2. People Affected 20 million 33 million 3. Deaths 1,985 1400 (till now) 4. Houses Lost/Damaged 1.1 million 1.7 million 5. Crops Damaged 4.9 million acres 8.3 million acres 6. Livestock Lost 1.2 million 0.75 million 7. Monetary Damages $10 billion Over $18 billion (till now)

ALSO READ Monsoon Rains Shatter All Previous Records in Karachi

In 2010, more than 1.1 million houses were completely destroyed or made unlivable and over 4.9 million acres of standing crops were damaged or lost.

As a result of recent floods, 6,675 kilometers of roads, 269 bridges, and over 1.7 million houses have been partially or fully damaged. 750,223 heads of livestock have been lost with over 8.3 million acres of crops affected.

It is pertinent to mention here that rains are expected to continue until the mid of September, according to the NDMA. This would likely aggravate flood-related losses.