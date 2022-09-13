NHA Restores M8 Motorway From Gwadar to Ratodero

National Highway Authority (NHA) has restored the M8 Motorway between Gwadar and Ratodero upon direct orders from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The department has opened up the road for one-way traffic to convenience the residents of Khuzdar, Gwadar, Awaran, and Rato Dero, NHA spokesperson told the media.

Minister for Communications Molana Asad Mehmood added that the department will restore the remaining national highways as well soon. The rehabilitation of M8 will help expedite flood relief activities.

In June, NHA took over the construction of a 168-kilometer-long missing link in the M-8 Motorway with a Rs. 8 billion construction fund. The M-8 Motorway stretches between Ratodero, Sindh, and Gwadar Port, going through Khuzdar, Awaran, Hoshab, and Turbat areas of Balochistan.

Indus Highway Closure

Last week, NHA cordoned off the Karachi-Larkana Indus Highway due to the flood. The authority said that the road adjacent to Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah, and Sehwan toll plazas is inaccessible due to 3 feet of flood water. It has closed the highway indefinitely as it is unknown when the flood water will drain.

The floods have also severely destroyed parts of GT road around Nowshero, Kandiar, Qazi Ahmed, and Jahanian. The damage has increased travel time between Sukkur and Karachi from six hours to fifteen hours.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that over 5,000 kilometers of roads have been damaged across Pakistan due to devastating floods and heavy rainfall.