KP’s Star Cricketer Suspended for Breaching PCB’s Anti Corruption Code

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on 12 September 2022, provisionally suspended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm spinner, Asif Afridi, with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti Corruption Code, which means that he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity, pending the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Asif Afridi has today been issued a Notice of Charge for two breaches under Article 2.4 of the Code and has 14 days to respond to the charges.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments pending the outcome of this case.

Article 4.7.1 reads as:

Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offense under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offense under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offense under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offense. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.