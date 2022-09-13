Pakistan Women’s Register Big Win in 1st Tournament After 8 Years

Pakistan women’s football team registered their first win in international football in their first tournament after eight years as they defeated the Maldives by 7-0 in their last group game of the 2022 SAFF Women’s Championships.

ALSO READ Preparations for Pakistan Football Federation Elections in Full Swing

The Women in Green were unstoppable throughout the match as they took the attack to the opposition from the off. They looked like a much better outfit as compared to their previous outing against Bangladesh and played some sensational football as they outplayed the Maldives.

Pakistan took the lead in the first half through Rameen Fareed’s magnificent strike from outside the box in the 38th minute. Pakistan kept on attacking throughout the first half but were unable to score again.

The Green Shirts doubled their lead in the second half through a penalty by Khadija Kazmi and followed it up by a brilliant finish by Nadia Khan to make it 3-0.

Nadia Khan doubled her tally by rounding off the keeper as Pakistan took a 4-0 lead. Nadia completed her hattrick as she dribbled past the Maldives defense and finished it in the bottom-left corner. Nadia scored her fourth in the last moments of the game, again by dribbling past the helpless keeper. Substitute Anmol added the seventh goal in injury time.

ALSO READ Pakistan Stuns India in Polo World Cup Playoffs

While the Women in Green were sensational in their play, the mood got sour as striker Zulfia Nazir suffered a major injury as the opposition goalkeeper barged into her, potentially inflicting a career-ending injury. Despite the horrible challenge, the referee refused to send the keeper off although she was already on a yellow card.

Nevertheless, Pakistan was terrific and showed signs of developing into a solid team.