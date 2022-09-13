Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela’s Strange Instagram Activity Raises Eyebrows

Naseem Shah unfollowed the Indian actress Urvashi Rautella soon after following her on Instagram.

Keen eyes of social media users couldn’t help but notice the series of subtle events taking place between Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah and Indian actress, Urvashi Rautela.

After the first encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, the 28-year-old actress shared a ‘cute’ fan-made edit on her Instagram story featuring 19-year-old Naseem Shah. As the video went viral on the internet across the borders, Naseem Shah was questioned about the actress to which he replied, “I don’t know about her.”

Soon after Naseem Shah’s statement, Urvashi took to her Instagram to clarify that her team posted the video without any knowledge of other people being involved in it. While Urvashi claimed to not know anything about Naseem, she did follow him on Instagram.

However, she unfollowed the pacer after his statement of not knowing about the actress.

Later, Naseem Shah also followed the Indian actress but soon unfollowed her, raising questions among both cricket and Bollywood fans.

However, the unusual virtual interactions between the young pacer and the star actress have drawn the internet’s attention.