Babar Azam’s Cover Drive is Now Part of Matric Syllabus

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, has always received praise from both fans and experts for his magnificent batting displays, particularly for exquisite cover drives.

It is extremely difficult not to mention Babar Azam while discussing cover drives, which is why the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has included a question regarding Babar’s elegant cover drive in the syllabus.

A multimedia journalist, Shiraz Hassan, has pointed out that FBISE has added a question about the 27-year-old’s trademark shot in the syllabus of Physics for class 9th.

Here is the excerpt which refers to Babar Azam’s cover drive from the class 9 Physics book.

Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/I2Tc9HldsG — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 13, 2022

From former bowlers to batters, all have ranked Babar Azam’s cover drive as the best in the world, placing the Pakistani skipper above the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.

Former England cricketer turned commentator, Nasser Hussain, Australia’s legendary fast bowler, Brett Lee, and former Sri Lankan skipper, Mahela Jayawardene, are some of the renowned names of the game who have heaped praises on Babar’s cover drive.