PTA Receives Over 17,000 Complaints Against Telcos in March 2024

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 17,712 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in March 2024, out of which, 17,603 (99.4 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during March.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by March stood at 17,327, out of which, 17,233 (99.5 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7,398 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 7,374 (99.7 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,551 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,528 (99.1 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 5,661 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 5,639 (99.6 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,707 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,682 (98.5 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 92 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 89 were addressed during March with a resolution rate of 96.7 percent. Furthermore, 290 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 278 (95.9 percent) were addressed.