Naseem Shah’s Brother Impresses on National T20 Cup Debut [Video]

Hunain Shah, the younger brother of Pakistan’s star pacer, Naseem Shah, has made an impressive debut in the National T20 Cup, bowling magnificently against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 18-year-old made his debut for Central Punjab’S first XI and finished with figures of 2/27 in four overs, taking the wickets of Mohammad Sarwar Afridi and Maaz Khan at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Gets Angry Over Questions by Indian Journalist and Fans

It is important to note that Hunain Shah, a young speedster, has progressed through the ranks and has previously played for the Central Punjab Whites Under-19 team last year.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pildydi6Rxo

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Pildydi6Rxo?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Pildydi6Rxo?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Pildydi6Rxo





ALSO READ Here’s How All Six Squads Stack up for Inaugural Pakistan Junior League

Naseem Shah, who made his international T20I debut for Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, impressed his fans with his sheer pace and swing, finishing with seven wickets in five games.

During his debut match against India, the 20-year-pacer took 2 for 27 in his four-over spell and also led the Men in Green to the final after hitting two sixes against Afghanistan in the last over.

He is also very impressive in red-ball cricket for Pakistan as he has taken a total of 33 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 33.