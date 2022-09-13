Pack of Stray Dogs Maul 7-Year-Old to Death in Punjab

A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Vehari, Punjab, yesterday.

It was learned that the child, Muhammad Tayyab, who was a resident of Basti Riazabad on Sargana Road in Mailsi tehsil, was playing outside his house when he was attacked by 10 stray dogs. They are said to have dragged him to a nearby field and mauled him to death.

The police arrived at the scene upon being informed about the incident and shifted the child’s body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The news has spread a wave of panic among the villagers who subsequently demanded that the authorities form dog shooting teams to kill the stray dogs in the area.

Prior to this, another child died after being attacked by a pet dog at home in the village of Kahka, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As per the details, 13-year-old Rozina Bibi of Abbottabad had gone to live with her maternal grandparents in Kahka. Her parents said that she had been sitting in the courtyard when her grandfather Abdul Majeed’s pet dog attacked and fatally injured her.

The dog had bitten Rozina’s neck and other parts of her body. She had bled profusely from the wounds and passed away after being taken to a hospital.

In similar news, a lady health worker in Layyah was reportedly mauled by a pet dog in late August while she was on duty, which led to calls that stray dogs in the district should be culled to prevent similar incidents.