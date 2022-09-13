Preparations for Pakistan Football Federation Elections in Full Swing

FIFA-appointed Normalization Committee (NC) is heading fast toward PFF elections. The registration process of clubs under the ‘Pakistan Football Connect’ program is already underway in the country for the past two weeks.

To date, 2,826 clubs have applied for registration in the ‘Pakistan Football Connect’ program while 1,500 clubs have responded and provided the required information. Upon completion of the verification process, applicant clubs will have direct access to the Pakistan Football Connect program portal.

727 applications have been received from clubs of Punjab, 643 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 651 from Balochistan, 567 from Sindh, 98 from Islamabad, 86 from Azad Kashmir, and 74 from Gilgit Baltistan have become part of the registration process.

PFF Normalization Committee spokesman stated, “The keen interest in the registration of clubs has shown that the football community can now work together in an organized manner for the promotion of the game.”

He further said that this process would determine the actual structure of Pakistan football and with this, they will be able to show its presence to the world.

“The PFF Normalization Committee is trying in the best way possible to complete the election process as this is one of the main mandates of the NC. Besides conducting the Pakistan Football Federation elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner, it is also part of the NC mandate to hold the activities of the national football teams and engage them in activities in and outside the country,” he concluded.