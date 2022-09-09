Pakistan Stuns India in Polo World Cup Playoffs

Pakistan’s polo team defeated arch-rivals India in the Zone ‘E’ Polo World Cup play-offs in South Africa.

Pakistan squared off against India on the polo field in Johannesburg. The two teams competed in the Zone ‘E’ Polo World Cup playoffs where the Green Shirts defeated India by a 5-4 score. As a result, Pakistan has the upper hand over India in the Polo World Cup qualifying round.

The encounter between the arch-rivals was crucial in securing a coveted Polo World Cup spot. Pakistan’s victory over India has given them a better chance to compete in the mega event.

The remaining Polo World Cup qualifiers are scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, from September 9 to September 11.