Pakistan Appoints Brazilian Physical Trainer for Men’s Football Team

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed Rodrigo Esteves dos Santos as the national men’s team’s physical trainer. The Brazilian has worked with many football clubs in his homeland and brings a wealth of experience to the national team.

Rodrigo has previously worked with the Athletic Club of Carazinho as their Under-17 physical trainer in 2017. He then went on to join the Under-20 team of Paulista Football Club in 2018. His most recent assignment was with Ska Brasil Football Club as a physical trainer from 2019 to 2021.

The Brazilian will be tasked with physically training the national team and hopefully, his expertise will be best utilized in improving the physical fitness of the players.

Rodrigo shared his excitement at joining the national team. He stated that he is immensely grateful to the PFF for trusting in his abilities and offering him an opportunity at the highest level. He said that he is looking forward to working with the players and preparing them for the upcoming international events.

I will try my best to serve the boys in a supporting way and use all my transitions to make them one of the best sides of Asia in the first attempt. They are talented and capable of excelling at the international level and with proper guidance and training, the same lot can be made one of the best sides in South Asia.

ALSO READ PHF Announces New Selection Committee for National Hockey Team

Pakistan men’s football team is looking to mark its return to international football in the next few months. The Men in Green last played international football back in 2019 and are actively looking for opportunities to play a series of friendlies in the upcoming international breaks.