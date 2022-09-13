Tahir Nawazish Appointed As Chairman Escorts Investment Bank

Syed Tahir Nawazish has been appointed as the Chairman of Escorts Investment Bank, to replace Zain Malik, who left the bank recently, according to the notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Tahir Nawazish has been serving the bank as the director. He brings a diversified experience in the financial sector.

He has been serving as Chairman Board of Directors at Central Power Generation Company, Guddu (GENCO II), and as Director for GENCO Holding Private Limited, since 2016. He has also remained Chairman Board of Directors at First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba for the past 13 years. He also served as Senior Industry Consultant for Teradata Corporation Limited for the period 2010-2018.

He holds an MBA from the University of Karachi.

Escorts Investment Bank came to prominence after its ownership was acquired by real estate tycoon, Malik Raiz through its company Bahria Town Limited.

The bank witnessed the expansion of operations and services, but it remained in huge losses.