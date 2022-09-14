Australia Unveils Jersey for 2022 T20 World Cup [Picture]

Australia will wear an indigenous-themed kit at this year’s T20 World Cup, the first time an Australian cricket team has worn a playing strip representing the First Nations at a global event.

With black sleeves and a green and gold gradient on the trunk of the playing top, artwork flows around the shirt that will be worn by Aaron Finch’s squad as they seek to defend the T20 World Cup on home soil later this year.

The long-sleeved version will see the gold and green artwork extended onto the sleeves of the top, while the pants will be black and a cap will feature the colors of both the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags on the brim.

The striking new T20 World Cup kit comes after Australia wore two separate strips during their run to the 2021 title in Dubai, the first time an Australian team had been required to produce an ‘alternate’ for a World Cup.

Here is the kit: