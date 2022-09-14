Chief Selector Under Fire for Selecting ‘Favorites Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed’

Former Pakistan Test cricketer, Sadiq Mohammad, has stated that the time has come to make some changes in the national selection committee including replacing the chief selector, Mohammad Waseem.

Sadiq, while speaking to the media on Pakistan’s 23-run loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, said, “It is the right time to change the selection committee, especially Mohammad Waseem.”

The former cricketer stated that Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed got chances in an away tour, however, they did not demonstrate their skills, but were still kept in the squad, indicating that they are Wasim’s favorites.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s middle order has come under fire after failing to deliver a satisfactory performance in the Asia Cup. Iftikhar scored 32 off 31 and Asif Ali was bowled out without opening his account in the final.

While expressing his views on Asif and Iftikhar, Sadiq added that they are club-level batters who do not even deserve to be in the regional teams, as they will deprive the deserving youngsters.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for the England series at home and the T20I World Cup in Australia today. There might be some new faces in the squad.

The Babar Azam-led side will play seven-match T20I series against England at home scheduled from September 20 and will also tour New Zealand for the tri-series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.