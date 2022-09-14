Kidnappers Release 5 out of 7 Telecom Workers Abducted From Swat

Five out of the seven employees of a Pakistani telecom tower installation company that were kidnapped yesterday from Swat have been released by the kidnappers, reliable sources told ProPakistani.

According to sources in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), seven employees of a private telecom company’s sub-contractor firm were abducted yesterday, out of which five have been released today while two still remain in captivity.

Sources said the employees of a local sub-contractor (Pakistan based-company) were taken away by kidnappers. According to MoITT sources, the local sub-contractor had a contract from a foreign company working on a project for the Universal Service Fund (USF). The company was setting up telecom towers in the Swat region.

According to sources, the kidnappers had not sent any demands to free the kidnapped employees, however, the released employees say that the kidnappers questioned them about the purpose of installing telecom towers in the area.