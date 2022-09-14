Shakib Named Captain as Bangladesh Announces T20 World Cup Squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16 in Australia. Bangladesh will start its campaign on October 24 against one of the qualifiers.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this month announced September 15 as the cut-off date for the squad, while most of the teams have already announced their squads for the showpiece event.

According to the details, Shakib Al Hasan will lead the team in the event, which will compete in five group stage matches against Pakistan, India, South Africa, and two qualifiers.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side had a poor show in the recently concluded 2022 Asia Cup, as it was eliminated at the group stage after close losses to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the first two matches.

Here’s Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup squad: