Naseem Shah Advises His Brothers Against Playing Cricket

Naseem Shah’s brother, Hunain Shah, has been in the spotlight since his debut in the ongoing National T20 Cup for Sindh, where he took 2/27 in four overs in his debut match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Naseem Shah, on the other hand, recently stated in an interview that he has advised his brothers to concentrate on studies or something else because making it to international cricket requires a lot of hard work.

I have advised them to do something else it is very difficult to play cricket at the top level. There’s so much tension and other things to worry about, but it all comes down to passion and desire to do something big.”

Naseem Shah, 20, made his T20I debut for Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup, impressing fans with his sheer pace and swing. He also helped his team to the final after hitting two sixes against Afghanistan.

In response to a question about the difficulties that players from underprivileged areas face, he said that there are no facilities for the players as most of the boys play tape-ball cricket but hard work can take them places.

It is worth noting that Naseem’s father recently stated in an interview that he did not support his son’s dream of playing cricket and that he had frequently beaten the young bowler to get him to focus on his studies.

Via Cricket Pakistan